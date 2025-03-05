Fans asked and the Swamp Princess delivered. Today (March 4), Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii dug deep into her archive to revisit a snippet supporters could not get enough over.

After years of begging a full version of Doechii’s beloved 2019 song “Anxiety” is now available across streaming platforms and YouTube. In the official visual, twin Doechiis are seen rocking her signature interconnected cornrows, which perfectly symbolizes how challenging it is to escape the two sides of herself.

“Anxiety, keep on trying me / I feel it quietly / Tryna silence me / My anxiety / Can’t shake it off of me / Somebody’s watching me / And my anxiety,” raps Doechii.

In the public, Doechii is a gutsy musician ready to kick down doors and shatter glass ceiling. But, in the solitude of Doechii’s thoughts, self-doubt, harsh online criticism, insecurity, and fear maintain a tight grab on her. Still, she finds a way to power through. This is a timely message following Doechii’s emotional Best Rap Album speech at the 2025 Grammys.

“Anxiety” is more than a blast from Doechii’s 2019 discography (Coven Music Session, Vol. 1). Given the sampling of Gotye’s classic 2011 tune “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra, it also drums up nostalgia for indie music lovers.

Doechii’s track itself was then sampled by Sleepy Hallow for his 2023 single by the same name.

But most recently, thanks to recent surge in popularity on TikTok, Doechii decided to finally give fans what they so desperately wanted–access to the full song.

Listen to Doechii’s released version of “Anxiety” above.