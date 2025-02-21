Over the past year, Doechii has earned a reputation as one of the breakout rap sensations of the past half decade. However, the video for “ExtraL,” from Blackpink’s Jennie, the K-pop star proves she’s a formidable rapper in her own right. Asking the familiar question, “do my ladies run this?” the song is a heavy-hitting display of both stars’ ability to not only rip rhymes, but serve styles, as they mug, strut, and pose in the Lyrical Lemonade production.

Both Jennie and Doechii have had an outstanding year so far. While the K-pop star announced her debut solo album, Ruby, dropping the singles “Mantra” and “Love Hangover” in anticipation, Doechii won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, becoming just the third woman in the history of the award to do so. Her song “Denial Is A River” also became her first-ever solo Hot 100 hit after her string of viral performances and ’90s sitcom-styled music video.

To further promote Ruby, Jennie announced a short string of live performances titled The Ruby Experience to take over theaters in Los Angeles and New York, along with her hometown, Seoul, this March.

You can watch Jennie’s video for “ExtraL” featuring Doechii above.

Ruby is out on 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia Records. Find more information here.