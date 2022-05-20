Doja Cat has kept exceptionally busy lately, but now it appears she will soon be forced to slow down. Over the past couple days, she has detailed some issues she has been facing with her tonsils, noting yesterday, “dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f*cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

Well, that bad news has come: This afternoon, Doja wrote on Twitter, “Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

A positive takeaway to be had from this is it appears it may prompt Doja to reconsider some of her less healthy habits: Yesterday, she noted of vaping, “nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it. then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous sh*t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f*ck that. im hella young.”