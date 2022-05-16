Fat Joe Doja Cat DJ Khaled 2022 Billboard Music Awards BBMA
Getty Image
Music

Cara Delevingne Gets Roasted For Her High-Effort, Low-Quality BBMA Photo Of Doja Cat, DJ Khaled, And Fat Joe

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards went down last night and if you had to pick one non-musician in attendance who stole the show, it’s probably Cara Delevingne. It seemed like she was all over the place last night, including the floor when she laid down to snap a photo of Doja Cat, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled.

Since that photo started making the rounds after Joe shared it, fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the low quality of the photo despite all the trouble Delevingne went through to snap the pic.

More broadly, a lot of attention was paid to how excitable Delevingne seemed to be throughout the evening, especially in her interactions with Doja and Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere during the show, Doja had one of the biggest nights thanks to her 14 nominations. She managed to win four of those: Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album (for Planet Her), and Top Viral Song (for her and SZA’s “Kiss Me More”). Meanwhile, Megan picked up a win on her sole nomination of the evening, for Top Rap Female Artist.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×