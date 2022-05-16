The 2022 Billboard Music Awards went down last night and if you had to pick one non-musician in attendance who stole the show, it’s probably Cara Delevingne. It seemed like she was all over the place last night, including the floor when she laid down to snap a photo of Doja Cat, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled.

Fat Joe shares the photo Cara Delevingne took of himself, Doja Cat, and DJ Khaled at the 2022 #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/YY9tPChX4O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

Since that photo started making the rounds after Joe shared it, fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the low quality of the photo despite all the trouble Delevingne went through to snap the pic.

Framing is off. Lens cloudy. Khalid is off mark. Cara’s on drugs. Doja deserved better https://t.co/d7j6bhx8N9 — Chaotic Good (@goditsaustin) May 16, 2022

she could’ve at least cleaned the camera first before doing all that- — p (@iggyimpact) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne really went on the floor and did the most for these blurry ass pics… pic.twitter.com/hZirG3i9s6 — Shai ft. Doja Cat (@DojasLeftTitty) May 16, 2022

More broadly, a lot of attention was paid to how excitable Delevingne seemed to be throughout the evening, especially in her interactions with Doja and Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

nobody:

megan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*

cara delevingne: pic.twitter.com/L5a75DmNP0 — ♏︎ (@silkhazed) May 16, 2022

Megan: PHEW finally lost her

Cara standing right behind her: lost who??? — antonio  (@santonio_) May 16, 2022

cara delevigne when she sees a woman in her vicinity pic.twitter.com/KNeoH1VXMw — major pectoratris (@trisrunway) May 16, 2022

them talking before cara’s fat ass head literally popped into the conversation BITCH MOVE pic.twitter.com/BnzZO393Lj — kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) May 16, 2022

Cara everytime Doja and Megan try to talk pic.twitter.com/edR1RGeAG1 https://t.co/WFquF1y7FR — Milano B. Ginsburg, J.D. (@MilanoHoePriv) May 16, 2022

Elsewhere during the show, Doja had one of the biggest nights thanks to her 14 nominations. She managed to win four of those: Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album (for Planet Her), and Top Viral Song (for her and SZA’s “Kiss Me More”). Meanwhile, Megan picked up a win on her sole nomination of the evening, for Top Rap Female Artist.

