Earlier this year, The Weeknd announced the After Hours Til Dawn tour alongside Doja Cat. While The Weeknd is set to bring his most recent albums After Hours and Dawn FM to stadiums all across the country. As for Doja Cat, the tour, which kicks off in July, will allow her to bring Planet Her to more fans around the United States. While her Coachella set made fans even more excited for the tour, other instances like Doja announcing her retirement made some doubtful about it. Doja later clarified that she would not walk away without fulfilling her current obligations. Despite that, it seems like something else could interrupt her future plans.

dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

On Thursday evening, Doja took to Twitter to share that she underwent a surgical procedure. “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she wrote. “I had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f*cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.” The bad news could be tied to the upcoming tour which is set to begin in seven weeks, but Doja did not reveal what the procedure means for her future performances.

then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous shit in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like fuck that. im hella young. https://t.co/iRmT3NPrNt — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

In additional tweets, Doja went into extreme detail about the procedure before sharing her plans to remove her tonsils “for sure very soon.” She also noted that she plans on “quitting the vape for a while,” which is definitely a good post-surgery decision. “Then its like imagine all that [weird] poisonous shit in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like fuck that,” she wrote in another tweet. “Im hella young.”

Throwing them away just instills panic. I'm addicted but I'm not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then. https://t.co/k8JjcUG8NB — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

Doja went on about her struggle to stop vaping after a fan told her to “throw the vape away.” “I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead,” she wrote. “I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.” She later thanked fans for their support, adding, “Yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you.”

You can view some more tweets from Doja below.

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

he poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

and then all the pus and the goop and the guck was oozing and there was poop in there and the poop was shitting out of my big inflamed throat pimple and it was squirting and there was poop POOP N SQUIRTING BLOOD AND CUM AND PISS https://t.co/fQlF1CfOAa — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. i cried for hours. its not worth it. https://t.co/f7KheO85z6 — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

also what makes yall think i cant go buy a 50 pack right now? Its not about throwing them away its about not needing them. Right now I NEED THEM. I don't WANT them rn because im in pain. But my brain is addicted to it. https://t.co/0hRQTiIxRq — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022