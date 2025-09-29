Now that Doja Cat’s new album Vie is out — along with the videos for singles “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous” — Doja has announced the dates for her Vie world tour, kicking off next February in Latin America before heading to Europe and the UK in May. She’ll return to the US in October to complete the tour, after spending nearly a full year on the road, including her previously announced dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia this year.
Tickets go on sale for overseas dates on October 1, while North American dates go on sale on October 10, with presales for Mastercard available here. The North American presale starts Tuesday, October 7 at 10am local time; you must sign up here by Sunday, October 5 at 8pm PT. You can find the tour dates below and more info at www.dojacat.com/tour.
Doja Cat 2025/2026 Tour Dates
AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND + ASIA 2025 DATES
11/18/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
11/22/2025 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
11/25/2025 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
11/29/2025 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
12/01/2025 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/02/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
12/07/2025 — Manila, Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena
12/10/2025 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
12/13/2025 — Seoul, South Korea @ Kintex Hall 10
12/15/2025 — Tokyo, Japan @ K-Arena Yokohama
12/18/2025 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6
12/21/2025 — Kaohsiung City @ Kaohsiung Arena
LATIN AMERICA 2026 DATES
02/05/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Music Hall
02/08/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
02/10/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
02/13/2026 — Lima, Peru @ Arena 1
02/15/2026 — Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arena
02/18/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
EUROPE/UK 2026 DATES
05/19/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
05/21/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/23/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
05/26/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/29/2026 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
06/02/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ MEO Arena
06/03–06/07/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound*
06/06/2026 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
06/09/2026 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/12/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/15/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
06/17/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
06/19/2026 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES
10/01/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/03/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/04/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/06/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/08/2026 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/10/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/13/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/15/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/17/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/19/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/20/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/22/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/27/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/29/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
10/31/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/03/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/04/2026 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/06/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
11/07/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/11/2026 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/13/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
11/14/2026 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
11/17/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/18/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/20/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/21/2026 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/23/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/25/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/27/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/29/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
12/01/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
*Festival Date