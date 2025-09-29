Now that Doja Cat’s new album Vie is out — along with the videos for singles “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous” — Doja has announced the dates for her Vie world tour, kicking off next February in Latin America before heading to Europe and the UK in May. She’ll return to the US in October to complete the tour, after spending nearly a full year on the road, including her previously announced dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia this year.

Tickets go on sale for overseas dates on October 1, while North American dates go on sale on October 10, with presales for Mastercard available here. The North American presale starts Tuesday, October 7 at 10am local time; you must sign up here by Sunday, October 5 at 8pm PT. You can find the tour dates below and more info at www.dojacat.com/tour.