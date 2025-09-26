Doja Cat continues her mission to make her haters mad with the video for “Gorgeous” from her newly released album, Vie. Inspired by cosmetics ads, the video pairs Doja with some of the hottest models currently working the high-fashion scene. Cameos include Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Amelia Gray, Imaan Hammam, Ida Heiner, Irina Shayk, Mona Tougaard, Ugbad, and Yseult, according to the press release for the song. They’re all dolled up in old-school glam, mugging for the camera as Doja delivers her ode to the old adage, “pretty hurts.”

“If they wasn’t grillin’ before / They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor / It’s a crime to be gorgeous,” Doja declares on the sugary hook. But in her verse, she lays out the sacrifices it takes to look so good: “Pretty hurts, don’t talk to me ’bout Brazilians / After that wax, you thought you wanted to kill him / But now you walkin’ ’round like you one in a million / He lookin’ at me like he want some beautiful children.”

The song is certainly a kiss-off to Doja’s biggest critics, who have often criticized her for the way she looks, and her own relationship to her self-image. It sounds like she’s in a good place, and perfectly okay with ignoring the judgments of haters with too much time on their hands.

Doja teased “Gorgeous” ahead of the release of Vie, which also contains previously released single “Jealous Type.” The album is out now via RCA Records. You can find more info here and watch the “Gorgeous” video above.