Doja Cat Is The ‘Jealous Type’ In Her Latest, New Wave-Inspired Video

’80s babies will likely appreciate Doja Cat’s new musical direction, which takes inspiration from the decade’s New Wave rock/pop movement. At least, “Jealous Type,” her first single, does. Awash in shimmering synths and that signature tom hit, “Jealous Type” presents a version of Doja that you wouldn’t expect, one that sees potential competition in someone her man says is “just a friend.” Apparently, she sometimes forgets she’s a world-famous pop/rap star and sex symbol who can make videos that directly reference forebears like Tina Turner without looking silly. That’s life.

Speaking of, “Jealous Type” is the first official single from Doja’s upcoming album, Vie, which, of course, means “life” in French. Doja’s been uncharacteristically cagey about the whole thing, but she has revealed that it’ll be more pop-focused than her last effort, Scarlet. Last time around, she was dead set on proving her rap chops to skeptics who insisted that she was just a part-timer in that realm; having done that, it sounds like she’s planning to cut loose and have a little more free-spirited fun on Vie.

Prior to “Jealous Type,” Doja kicked off her 2025 with an appearance on the F1 soundtrack cut, “Lose My Mind” alongside Don Toliver.

You can watch the “Jealous Type” video above.

Vie is due on 9/26 via RCA Records. You can find more info at DojaCat.com.