Don Toliver is giving a masterclass in breaking the rules of album promotion. With a new song, “LV Bag,” promising a new album coming soon, and his last video, “Tore Up,” promoting his 2024 album, Hardstone Psycho, the Houston rapper takes a hard left, bringing back his 2023 album Love Sick with his newest video for “No Pole.”

In the surreal video, Don and his driver look to have had a late-night breakdown in an abandoned supermarket parking lot. After failing to secure a tow, Don goes inside for refreshments as they wait for assistance, leaving his driver with their car. As soon as he’s out of sight, the driver notices something unusual: a woman seemingly using a nearby lamppost as a stripper pole.

As he gets out to investigate, he’s mesmerized by the spinning beauty — in fact, he enters a trance, not noticing as the concrete of the parking lot turns to quicksand, absorbing him and the car. At the same time, Toliver notices that the grocery store appears to be completely abandoned; there are no other midnight shoppers, or even a lonely night cashier. As he goes to return to the car, only to find an empty lot, and we can easily deduce what happened to all the other shoppers, clerks, and cars. It certainly looks like Don Toliver’s fate is sealed by this strip club siren.

Of course, he isn’t just dropping the video just because. Today, vinyl records for “Love Sick” go on sale on Toliver’s website. You can find more info here.

You can watch Don Toliver’s “No Pole” video above.