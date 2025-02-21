Houston rap-crooner Don Toliver is barely more than six months removed from his last release, the motorcyle club-themed Hardstone Psycho, but he’s already back with a new sound. This time around, he dips into his “LV Bag” for a bouncy new palette, bringing a couple of unexpected guest stars along for the ride: J-Hope of BTS, preparing to release his solo album, and Pharrell Williams, fresh off the release of his Lego documentary/biopic.

Toliver’s been mighty productive of late; in addition to a deluxe edition of Hardstone Psycho, the past few months have also brought Don Toliver features on tracks from Toro Y Moi (“Madonna” from Hole Erth) and SZA, who added him to the deluxe version of Lana, the deluxe version of SOS (he appears on “Used“). Yeah, I know; that makes no sense. But who cares? Rules are all made up and artists like Don Toliver, SZA, and Toro never really followed them to begin with.

Meanwhile, guest artist J-Hope is off on his first-ever solo tour without the rest of the Bangtan Boys, kicking off his road show in native Seoul before hitting stages in New York, Manila, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and more.

Listen to Don Toliver’s “LV Bag” featuring J-Hope and Pharrell above.