Houston genre-twister Don Toliver may have released his first new single of 2025 recently, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with his Hardstone Psycho era just yet. While he released the bright sounding “LV Bag” with J-Hope and Pharrell this past Friday, he keeps things grungy in the video for his heavy metal-tinged thrash rap anthem “Tore Up” from the moto-club-themed 2024 album.

The video once against finds Hardstone MC running roughshod over rugged landscapes before finding respite in a roadside dive bar seemingly populated entirely by women. The video is directed by someone named “White Trash Tyler” and Shapxo, and the visuals absolutely live up to that characterization. Toliver raps atop an ATV while a crew of rednecks spin out alongside him in the middle of a river; elsewhere in the video, mud, blood, guts, and grit cover the camera and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome references rub up against elegant shots of exotic dancers sliding down poles. It’s a lot — which, frankly, describes the whole Don Toliver experience.

We’ll see if Toliver continues to support Hardstone or reverts to his newer, Pharrell-inspired sound soon enough. For now, you can watch Don Toliver’s “Tore Up” video above.

Hardstone Psycho is out now via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Get it here.