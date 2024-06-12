Release Date Hardstone Psycho is due out on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Kryptonite”

2. “Tore Up”

3. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black

4. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain

5. “Bandit”

6. “Glock”

7. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott

8. “4×4”

9. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future

10. “New Drop”

11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

12. “Deep In The Water”

13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott

14. “5 To 10”

15. “Last Laugh”

16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

Singles “Attitude” and “Deep In The Water” join the aforementioned “Bandit” as Toliver’s Hardstone Psycho singles. Features Toliver stacked Hardstone Psycho with notable features. The featured artists are Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown, and Travis Scott. Scott’s inclusion is unsurprising because Toliver is signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint.