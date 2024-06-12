don toliver 2023 Video Music Awards
Getty Image
Music

Don Toliver’s New Album ‘Hardstone Psycho’: Everything To Know, Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

On February 1, Don Toliver released the video for his “Bandit” single and begun revealing a biker aesthetic, including updating his social media profile pictures to tease a forthcoming album. He has since confirmed Hardstone Psycho (and welcomed his first child with Kali Uchis), and the album is due out soon.

Find everything you need to know about Hardstone Psycho below.

Release Date

Hardstone Psycho is due out on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Kryptonite”
2. “Tore Up”
3. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black
4. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain
5. “Bandit”
6. “Glock”
7. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott
8. “4×4”
9. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future
10. “New Drop”
11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
12. “Deep In The Water”
13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott
14. “5 To 10”
15. “Last Laugh”
16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

Singles

Attitude” and “Deep In The Water” join the aforementioned “Bandit” as Toliver’s Hardstone Psycho singles.

Features

Toliver stacked Hardstone Psycho with notable features. The featured artists are Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown, and Travis Scott. Scott’s inclusion is unsurprising because Toliver is signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint.

Artwork

Tour

As of this writing, Toliver hasn’t announced a headlining tour in support of Hardstone Psycho. However, the Houston-bred artist is scheduled to perform at several festivals this summer, including The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash on Friday, June 14, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. See all of Toliver’s upcoming dates here.

Listen To This
The Best Songs Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Good Looks’ ‘Lived Here For A While’ Is One Of 2024’s Best Rock Albums
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and