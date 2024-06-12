On February 1, Don Toliver released the video for his “Bandit” single and begun revealing a biker aesthetic, including updating his social media profile pictures to tease a forthcoming album. He has since confirmed Hardstone Psycho (and welcomed his first child with Kali Uchis), and the album is due out soon.
Find everything you need to know about Hardstone Psycho below.
Release Date
Hardstone Psycho is due out on 6/14 via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Kryptonite”
2. “Tore Up”
3. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black
4. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain
5. “Bandit”
6. “Glock”
7. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott
8. “4×4”
9. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future
10. “New Drop”
11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
12. “Deep In The Water”
13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott
14. “5 To 10”
15. “Last Laugh”
16. “Hardstone National Anthem”
Singles
“Attitude” and “Deep In The Water” join the aforementioned “Bandit” as Toliver’s Hardstone Psycho singles.
Features
Toliver stacked Hardstone Psycho with notable features. The featured artists are Cash Cobain, Charlie Wilson, Future, Kodak Black, Teezo Touchdown, and Travis Scott. Scott’s inclusion is unsurprising because Toliver is signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint.
Artwork
Tour
As of this writing, Toliver hasn’t announced a headlining tour in support of Hardstone Psycho. However, the Houston-bred artist is scheduled to perform at several festivals this summer, including The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash on Friday, June 14, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. See all of Toliver’s upcoming dates here.