Drake and 21 Savage dropped their collaboration album, Her Loss, earlier this month. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and it’s apparently the final installment of a trilogy. While some songs feature the rappers tackling alternating verses, like “Rich Flex” and “Circo Loco,” others find Drizzy and 21 detailing their thoughts solo. Despite this, the duo still worked on Her Loss together behind the scenes — even if one of them didn’t vocally appear.

21 Savage recently opened up on Sirius XM’s Sound 42 about what their creative and collaboration process was like for this new record. “I ain’t gonna cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” he said. “These facts. I don’t give a f*ck what a n**** say. Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

“By the way, you also helped me with sh*t, too,” Drake replied to 21’s claims in the interview.

While it’s unclear what songs Savage was specifically referencing where Drake wrote his verses, it does appear that the two rappers work well when they bounce ideas off each other. Plus, Drake has enjoyed writing for quite a while.

“I pulled my weight when it came to my pen,” Drake previously shared in a 2019 interview with Rap Radar. “Anybody that knows me knows that my strongest talent is writing… That’s why people ask me to write songs for them.”