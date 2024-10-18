Drake continues his redemption tour with another new feature verse, this time on Chino Pacas and Fuerza Regida‘s new single, “Modo Capone.” The title is Spanish for “Capone Mode” and, as he did with Bad Bunny on 2018’s “Mia,” Drake once again sings in Spanish here. Drake’s known for embracing regional and underground musical movements, so it was probably only a matter of time until he delved into música Mexicana. As it turns out, he fits into the style about as well as he does any other — it helps that his presence here is limited to a single verse, while 18-year-old Chino Pacas and Fuerza Regida’s Jesús Ortíz Paz handle most of the vocals until Drake returns for late-song tag.

Música Mexicana has been exploding in popularity in recent years with acts like Fuerza Regida, Peso Pluma, and Grupo Frontera bringing the regional sound to the world to an unexpectedly warm reception. Even established artists like former rapper and pop singer Becky G have embraced the sound, which is why it’s no surprise to see Drake dipping into it in his quest to regain his reputation after his musical altercation with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year.

You can listen to Chino Pacas’ “Modo Capone” with Drake and Fuerza Regida above.