Last week, social media was sent into a bit of a tizzy as reports suggested that Drake had been arrested during a visit to Sweden. Thanks to the rapper’s Instagram Story and videos from fans in the country, it was easy to confirm that Drake was indeed in Sweden. However, seeing if he had actually been detained was another feat. The reports suggested that Drake had been arrested after he was found with marijuana, but his team quickly confirmed that was not the case — or so we thought.

In a gallery of photos that Drake posted on Instagram, he seemingly suggested that he in fact had some interaction with Swedish authorities. He shared a photo of a document from the Swedish National Police Board and it was titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.” It went to detail the detainee’s rights, similar to the Miranda Rights used in the United States. They included knowing “what it is you are suspected of and why you are being denied” and receiving “the aid of a defense attorney who under certain conditions can only be paid by the state.”

it remains to be seen if anything will come out of Drake’s possible run-in with Swedish authorities. Drake’s indirect post comes after he announced the OVO Festival dates complete with appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and more.

You can view Drake’s post above.