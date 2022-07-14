Drake is known for many things: record-breaking music, Instagram caption-ready lyrics, a charmingly corny disposition, and an undying love for his hometown. His loyalty to Toronto materialized over a decade ago with his longstanding event OVO Fest, where he’s brought out the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and many more rap titans. As with many things, the pandemic hindered his ability to keep the tradition going, but OVO Fest is officially set to return at the end of this month.

In an Instagram post, the “One Dance” artist enthusiastically announced “October World Weekend” after previously alluding to his desire to make the festival happen. He revealed that he is looking to turn OVO Fest into a full tour come 2023, but to start, he’s bringing it back to its roots on Thursday July 28, Friday July 29 and Monday August 1. The July 28 show at History will feature the “All Canadian North Stars,” which opens up the imagination to a few major acts that could appear. The July 29 installment, at Budweiser Stage, will feature Chris Brown and Lil Baby. A few days later (August 1), the show returns to Budweiser Stage with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and a Young Money Reunion.

After not being able to tour 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and adding the June dance album Honestly, Nevermind to the mix, this is sure to be a huge moment for Drake, his fans, and, of course, Toronto.

Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster. Check out Drake’s official OVO Fest announcement above.