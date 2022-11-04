Following the release of Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album, Her Loss, which just dropped, fans are taking notice with a particular line… and not in a good way. On the record’s ninth track, “Circo Loco,” Drake drops what appears to be a diss towards Megan Thee Stallion. “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion,” he says, as one of the opening lines in the first verse.

Needless to say, it has caught fans quite off-guard and upset in defense of Megan. The line is a reference to Megan’s assault trial against rapper Tory Lanez from an incident that occurred in 2020, with the charges being that he shot her. In September, the trial was delayed. He has been under house arrest since.

However, in March, there appeared to be tension between Megan and Drake, after he (and a few other artists, including Rihanna) allegedly unfollowed her on Instagram. According to Capital Xtra, there were rumors that Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, had cheated on her with Megan.

Now, Drake is making his stance even clearer, much to the dismay of fans.

“drake snuck that megan line in in circo loco and thought b*tches wouldn’t notice, yes you might’ve evaded me the first time but now that i know that sh*t is not cool aubrey,” one user on Twitter wrote.

Megan has since replied on social media. “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak *ss conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” she started. “I AM CLOUT B*TCH…”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Drake seemingly throws shots at Megan Thee Stallion 👀 pic.twitter.com/L1hAE6wZ12 — Rap Alert ➐ (@rapalert1OO) November 4, 2022

i’m not even kidding when will these pathetic rappers leave megan alone. SHE GOT SHOT and they won’t let her rest. i genuinely hope drake gets injured https://t.co/XhLzE0hjRs — aima loves halloween (@MTMARCl) November 4, 2022

get drake a boyfriend asap why is he attempting to beef with megan — atashi⁷ 👨‍🚀 AFBF (@btstalIion) November 4, 2022

… i’m actually disgusted how so many male artists are against megan. what are we on our third name drop? fuck drake. https://t.co/DAydSApl59 — j the astronaut ⁷🛸| RM3 (@yunjinluvaffair) November 4, 2022

