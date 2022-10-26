At the moment, Tory Lanez is awaiting trial after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Now, we have a clearer picture of what that waiting will look like: Today (October 26), a judge ordered that Lanez be placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring from Friday (October 28) to the next court date, CBS News reports. Lanez’s trial is tentatively set to kick off on November 28.

The prosecution motioned to have Lanez taken into custody without bail after he allegedly punched August Alsina at a Chicago show in September. However, Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected the motion.

The prosecutor insisted that Lanez has “shown such a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders,” like when he was arrested in April for violating Meg’s protective order against him. They also mentioned the Chicago incident, but Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, said that involves “mere allegations” that are “disputed.” She noted no case has been filed on that front and added, “I’m not really sure that there’s anything this court should do given the unproven allegations.”

Meanwhile, Meg has made her hopes for Lanez clear: In a June interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.