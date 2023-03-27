Drake is not one to miss an opportunity to lay on the charm. This past weekend, a group of ladies noticed the “Rich Flex” rapper while dining in a restaurant. Drake caught wind of the fans, and made his way over to their table.

In a clip captured by one of the fans, and later shared to her Instagram Story, Drake is heard saying, “What’s up, girly?” to the fan’s mother. Shortly after, he faces the camera and sticks out his tongue, while motioning his hands.

The clip on the story is captioned with “Did Drake just say ‘wasss up girlie’ to my mom?”

With several hits under his belt, Drake is one of the most easily recognizable faces in the rap game. Though recently, he shocked several fans after a clip of a conversation with Lil Yachty suggested that he may make “a graceful exit” in the near future.

In the full interview, he noted that his retirement wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

“I’m not ready now, but to gracefully continue making projects that are extremely, like, interesting and hopefully cherished by people,” he said. “And then to find the right time to say like, ‘I can’t wait to see what the next generation does.”

Find the clip above.