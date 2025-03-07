What is bigger than the NFL’s Super Bowl–the FIFA World Cup. This year, Kendrick Lamar held down the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show pulling in record numbers and online spending. However, next year Drake could potentially one-up his longtime foe.

With the sports organization set to introduce its inaugural halftime show in 2026, fans have recommended several entertainers. Atop the list is Drake for a myriad of reasons. Yesterday (March 6), FIFA President Gianni Infantino jokingly entertained adding Drake’s name to the shortlist of featured acts during an appearance on Good Day New York.

When asked by host Rosanna Scotto if he’d consider having the “Gimme A Hug” rapper on the lineup, Infantino seemed onboard with the idea.

“I have a great idea for you for the Halftime… Drake… Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Superbowl,” said Scotto.

Infantino replied: “Drake was with us when we announced the host cities.”

He continued: “That’s a good idea. I should have his number somewhere.”

Infantino also subtly bragged that the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show would reach a larger audience. “Two billion viewers,” he said. “20 times the Super Bowl.”

Still, Infantino revealed that the show, which is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Phil Harvey, will not focus solely on one act. “It will be global [lineup],” he said. “[Music of] different languages. [Artists from] different countries.”