Drake surely has been flying around the world with his woes. The “Gimme A Hug” rapper’s latest jet-setting journey brought him back to his hometown.

Yesterday (March 1), Drake decided to take enjoy the WWE’s Elimination Chamber match at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Initially, Drake put forth his best efforts to remain incognito swapping out his usually flashy floor seat attire. But, despite Drake being dressed in a low brimmed camouflage cap, plain black pullover hoodie, and no icy diamond pendants fellow attendees still managed to spot him in the crowd.

Eventually, Drake gave up on keeping a low profile. So, when the broadcast cameras swung his way (as he was seated behind the announcers’ desk), Drake played up to the camera just like a typical WWE lover would (viewable here).

Drake alongside Lil Yacthy and another OVO associate enjoyed the remained of the event uninterrupted. Viewers say, the WWE didn’t even make an announcement about him being in the attendance.

Well, that was until Logan Paul gave Drake a shoutout from within the actual elimination chamber. As Paul waited to enter the ring, with a marker he wrote out “OVO” and then pointed in Drake’s direction. With Lil Yacthy filming the moment (viewable here), you can see Drake visibly appreciated the gesture.

Although Drake seemed to have a great time his Australian fans are petty peeved. Last month, Drake canceled his remaining four The Anita Max Win Tour dates due to a “scheduling conflict.” Online Aussies are slamming Drake for bailing on them but popping up at other events on the other side of the globe.