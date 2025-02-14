It’s no secret that Drake had a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year in 2024, which has so far seemingly carried over into 2025 as Kendrick Lamar continued to taunt him with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and Grammys sweep. However, Drake has words for those trying to throw dirt on his career’s casket, opting to defy the reports of his demise on “Gimme A Hug” from the new joint project with his OVO artist PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

“You Neo in The Matrix, these n****s just Nemo in the ocean / Small fish, making kids feel emotion / Using you for promotion, true words that never been spoken,” he raps in the first verse, giving himself a bit of a pep talk and contrasting his control over the rap world with other rappers, who he considers lost. He also issues his new policy on feuding with his rap foes: “F*ck all rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit.” I mean, that was the whole point everybody was trying to make, man, but you got it, I guess.

You can listen to Drake and PartyNextDoor’s “Gimme A Hug” above.

Some Sexy Songs 4 U is out now via OVO Sound. You can stream it here.