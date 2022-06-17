With last night’s surprise release of Honestly, Nevermind, pop culture chameleon Drake showed that he was at his shape-shifting ways once again. Listeners were surprised to hear that the album was in fact, a dance music record. This wasn’t quite the party that people were expecting to turn up to on Thursday night, but they let it rip nonetheless. So much so that Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind smashed Apple Music’s record for first-day streams of a dance music album.

Not only did Drizzy stake hold to yet another streaming records crown, he did it within the first hour that the album was available for streaming. Whew… According to Apple Music, this is one more feather in the cap of the streaming king. In a release, the streaming service indicated that Drake also holds the following notable streaming records:

” – Drake currently holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with Certified Lover Boy.

– Scorpion is the second biggest album by first-day streams worldwide on Apple Music.

– Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with “Girls Want Girls.”

Just another day at the office, leaving DJs in the dust, but he could be coming for the indie rock crown next?

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. Stream it here.