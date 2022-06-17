drake certified lover boy
Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Is A Full-On House Record, And Fans Have Their Thoughts

When Drake announced his seventh album Honestly, Nevermind on Thursday, his fans were sent into a state of shock. I mean, it’s only been ninth months since he released Certified Lover Boy, so it completely makes sense. Once that shock wore off, Drake fans spent some time speculating what the album would have to offer. Many sought the typical rap and R&B collaborations while others hoped for a song with Kanye West, for what would be their first record in five years. However, as Drake revealed the project’s tracklist and producer (one being South African DJ Black Coffee), it was clear that we were in for something very different — and very different is exactly what arrived.

Honestly, Nevermind appeared on DSPs billed as a dance album. Its fourteen songs flaunt elements of dance, house, and Jersey club. This direction is one that many did not expect the rapper to take, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in 2017, Drake released More Life with “Get It Together,” a song that featured production Black Coffee as well as a guest verse from Jorja Smith. With that, we at least know that the interest in this genre has been there for some time. Furthermore, Drake has never been afraid to try his hand at different styles of music. Aside from his regular hip-hop and R&B records, we’ve heard Drake on afrobeats, dancehall, bounce music, reggaeton, drill, and now house music.

Nonetheless, with both shocked and comical reactions in hand, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

You can read them below.

Honestly, Nevermind is out now via OVO Sound/Republic. You can stream it here.

