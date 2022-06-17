When Drake announced his seventh album Honestly, Nevermind on Thursday, his fans were sent into a state of shock. I mean, it’s only been ninth months since he released Certified Lover Boy, so it completely makes sense. Once that shock wore off, Drake fans spent some time speculating what the album would have to offer. Many sought the typical rap and R&B collaborations while others hoped for a song with Kanye West, for what would be their first record in five years. However, as Drake revealed the project’s tracklist and producer (one being South African DJ Black Coffee), it was clear that we were in for something very different — and very different is exactly what arrived.

Honestly, Nevermind appeared on DSPs billed as a dance album. Its fourteen songs flaunt elements of dance, house, and Jersey club. This direction is one that many did not expect the rapper to take, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Back in 2017, Drake released More Life with “Get It Together,” a song that featured production Black Coffee as well as a guest verse from Jorja Smith. With that, we at least know that the interest in this genre has been there for some time. Furthermore, Drake has never been afraid to try his hand at different styles of music. Aside from his regular hip-hop and R&B records, we’ve heard Drake on afrobeats, dancehall, bounce music, reggaeton, drill, and now house music.

Nonetheless, with both shocked and comical reactions in hand, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

this drake album gonna have mall stores in a chokehold — Shamar (@shamarshyne) June 17, 2022

Forever 21, H&M and American Eagle after this Drake Album. pic.twitter.com/w5vT90iCup — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) June 17, 2022

Drake better stop hanging around with Jack Harlow because wtf is this — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 17, 2022

Drake blessed the niggas who be dance battling and breaking out the move when they eat a nigga's heart with a soundtrack for the summer — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) June 17, 2022

this how you gotta listen to this drake album trust me pic.twitter.com/vputGtbuZA — Zack Fox (@zackfox) June 17, 2022

Drake was definitely in the studio doing the BBL two step — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) June 17, 2022

This the Drake that dropped tn pic.twitter.com/pi9a9KEYtX — ᴰᵉᵖʳᵉˢˢᵉᵈ ᶜʰᵃʳᵍᵉʳˢ ᶠᵃⁿ (@BoltUpNino) June 17, 2022

drake got my hips swaying like a bad bitch — Corn ⚕ (@luhblix) June 17, 2022

This Drake album just makes you wanna moveeeee😭 I see why you bitches love to twerk this shit fun as hell — Rami (@4PF_Rami) June 17, 2022

On a serious note, this Drake album will be played #outside. If it ain’t for you that’s cool but this gonna have a good run this summer. — Puneet (@puneetsingh) June 17, 2022

My overall review of drake’s album #honestlynevermind pic.twitter.com/R3G0dzTWjE — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 17, 2022

This lowkey kinda like Drake 808’s & Heartbreaks for this generation — Nerd Nash (@NerdAtCoolTable) June 17, 2022

