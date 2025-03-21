Drake and Michael Jordan are similar in at least a couple ways, aside from just being among the most successful figures in their respective fields of music and sports.

They’re both connected to the NBA: Drake via his professional relationship with the Toronto Raptors and MJ via being the best to ever play the game. They’re also both enthusiastic gamblers. Drake is a partner of the gambling platform Stake. Jordan is famous for his wagering ways, and the “quarters” scene from the The Last Dance documentary (and the fantastic SNL sketch parodying it) brought that knowledge to the forefront for a new generation.

Now, we have another MJ gambling story, courtesy of Drake.

In a new video shared today (March 21), Drake dubbed Jordan the “real-life gambling GOAT” and explained:

“He’ll gamble on anything. I think I remember it was All-Star Weekend [in] Toronto [in 2016], and he had an event to be at. I beat him at ping-pong, like, a couple times, and he just wouldn’t leave the ping-pong table. He kept just betting me, like, bands. 10 bands, 20 bands. Just kept betting because he just couldn’t stomach the loss, you know? He’s definitely not a quitter. I respect him deeply for his gambling nature. So, yeah, I’d say Michael Jordan’s definitely one of one.”

Check out the video here.