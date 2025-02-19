Is Drake’s Drone Video Real?

On Tuesday, a video of Drake throwing a shoe at a drone went viral.

The footage begins with a shot of an open laptop and a glass of what appears to be rosé on the upper floors of a penthouse in Sydney, Australia. When the “Gimme A Hug” rapper pops into frame, he notices the drone, grabs an orange slide, and hurls it at the drone — he misses wide. The whole thing is staged a little too perfectly, and people immediately wondered whether it was staged.

Forbes thinks it is, noting that the laptop shows a gambling website, “and that really is the dead giveaway — it’s most certainly an undisclosed ad. Drake has long had an endorsement deal, reportedly worth $100 million per year, with gambling service Stake.” There’s also seemingly “a mirror reflection of a second person in the footage, speculating that it’s the drone pilot himself.”

Drake acknowledged the video in a post on his Instagram. “The stakes are high… but so am I,” he wrote, along with a very clear photo of him hurling the slide at the drone and another pic where he’s wearing a Stake shirt. So…