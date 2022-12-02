This past October, Drake announced an intimate show at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater in conjunction with a SiriusXM broadcast. It would mark Drake’s first-ever appearance at the Apollo. Originally scheduled for a date in November, the show was delayed following the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was a close friend of Drake’s.

In announcing rescheduled dates for December, he announced a second night as well. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans,” he wrote at the time on his Instagram Story. But now, the show is being pushed out a second time. This time because of plain old “production delays.”

“These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us,” Drake, SiriusXM, and Sound 42 said in a joint statement as reported by Variety. “If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve.”

So now the 1,500 capacity shows have been moved to January 21st and 22nd, 2023. Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss, came out on November 4th and these two shows at the Apollo were presumably a sort of album release. We’ll know exactly what the 6God has in store for these rare appearances come early next year.