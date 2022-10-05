Drake is set to perform an intimate concert at Harlem’s famous Apollo Theater: The performance will take place in November to an audience of 1,500. Details have been kept mum about the upcoming performance, however, it comes as part of a series by SiriusXM.

“Drake will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York,” read an announcement. “The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic theater.”

Not only will it be Drake’s first time performing at the Apollo, but it will also be the first time a rapper has performed as part of the SiriusXM series. Drake’s performance at the Apollo will take place on November 11.

It appears the only way to attend is by winning tickets to the show. Fans can win tickets by listening to SiriusXM’s Sound 42 channel on the SiriusXM app from now until 11 p.m. EST on October 26. The app will then present a pop-up message on how to enter. Winners will be selected randomly and notified after the entry period by email.

Drake launched his Sound 42 station on SiriusXM last year. This past June, he premiered his radio show, “Table For One” on the platform.

“I called it ‘Table For One’ ’cause more times when I really need to lock in, focus, I always get a table in whatever restaurant to myself,” Drake said in an announcement. “Have some drinks, go through music, figure out what the next moves are for me and where everything is at, so that’s kind of what the show’s about.”