Last month, Drake announced a concert at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater. The only way to get tickets for the show at the 1,500-cap venue was through Drake’s SiriusXM station, Sound 42, via giveaway. However, in the wake of his new album, Her Loss with 21 Savage, Drake appears to have delayed his Apollo debut — but it’s not all bad news. The show, which was to take place this Friday, has been pushed back to December 6, while a second day, December 7, has been added to meet the understandable and not at all surprising high demand.

Drake live from Apollo

New date with added show pic.twitter.com/LDAmv3RZgV — Sound42 (@Sound42) November 7, 2022

While the rollout for Her Loss, which trolled the conventions of a major-label release with fake appearances on media mainstays like NPR Music Tiny Desk and SNL, went off without a hitch, the finished product has generated its fair share of negative headlines after Drake made references to hot button topics like Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting.

Fans also read into some of the album’s lyrics, assuming that he dissed other rappers like Ice Spice and DRAM, as well as his ex Serena Williams’ husband. However, even with all that, it seems unlikely that’ll affect demand for tickets to his show at the Apollo. Perhaps he can use the show as an opportunity to address some of the controversy that has spun out of the release of his latest project.