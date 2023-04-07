Drake has had some serious hits throughout his career, but what exactly is the rapper’s best album overall? In an episode of the Shots Taken podcast, the hosts debated Drizzy’s discography to try to settle an answer.

They eventually decided on Take Care and Nothing Was The Same as Drake’s two best before launching into another talk about what Drake’s worst album is.

While the rapper frequently drops new material, the hosts listed Scorpion as his possible worst record. However, they still managed to give credit to the Toronto star where it’s due, noting that “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” were popular singles.

“If you compare him to other artists, this is probably still a better album than a lot of people’s albums,” one said, according to HipHopDX.

Drake himself must’ve eventually stumbled upon a clip of the duo’s discussion, as he weighed in with his thoughts about Scorpion as an album. As he falls under the zodiac sign, he also thinks it has a ton of hits too.

“Gods Plan, In My Feelings, Nice For What, Nonstop, Jaded, Is There More, Sandra’s Rose, That’s How You, Feel, Emotionless…… slappppps on,” he responded, listing all the song titles, complete with an emoji of the creature.

Check out the post and Drake’s answer above.