Drake hasn’t let earning 1 billion streams in less than two months stop him from making more music. During his highly-anticipated concert with SiriusXM at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, the Canadian rapper revealed that he might have something new up his sleeve. To put it in context, the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” rapper’s latest collaborative album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage, was only released in November.

If fans thought the 16-track project was the last they’d hear from Drake, he hinted that anything is possible. While addressing the sold-out crowd, the rapper said, “I hope I can strike up more emotions for you,” as he played some of his biggest records. Later adding, “Maybe this year, I might get bored and make another one.”

Drake teases a potential new project in 2023 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/BeOJopmLaJ — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) January 22, 2023

Although it is just speculation at this point, if the rapper were to release another full-length project before the year’s end, his OVO Sound label could potentially dominate with tours throughout the year. As the latest signee, Naomi Sharon as well as PartyNextDoor are both working on projects. In contrast, DVSN has already completed their tour obligations.

Another album also would allow Drake to set another RIAA record.

When the next project is released, just as a word of advice, Drake, stir far away from the fake album rollout efforts.