Drake is quite the basketball fan, which he’s made clear on several occasions. He’s been the global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors since 2013 and he can be found courtside at the NBA team’s home games. It was just a few weeks ago that Joel Embiid trash-talked Drake after the former’s Philadelphia 76ers beat the Raptors in a playoff game. He’s also placed bets in favor of the Golden State Warriors and Duke’s men’s basketball team. Drake’s love for basketball seems to be rubbing off on his son Adonis who was seen shooting some baskets at his dad’s basketball gym which is located in his Toronto mansion.

What many may not have expected through the video is how Adonis is already catching on to the mannerisms of a certain active NBA great. After shooting a basket in a video that Drake shared on Instagram, Adonis can be seen tapping his chest a couple of times just like LeBron James has done in moments throughout his career. “Where is he getting the mannerisms from @kingjames (laughing emoji),” Drake captioned the video. LeBron reposted the video on his story and wrote, “My nephew really love the game!!”

While Adonis missed his first shot attempt, he absolutely sunk the second one for a total field goal percentage of 50% which should get him into the NBA Hall Of Fame if he keeps it up.

You can watch the adorable video of Adonis and see LeBron’s response above.