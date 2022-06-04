Drake Picked Up The Tab For Two Women In A Detroit Bar

During a recent visit to Detroit, Drake surprised a pair of friends in a bar by joining them for shots.

In the clip, Brittney asks Drake, “What you drinking? Light or dark? I’m a whiskey type of girl.” She proceeds to order a shot of Jack Daniel’s, then asks Drake if he wants Casamigos. He responds “42, please,” referring to Don Julio 1942 Anejo Tequila.

In a separate clip, obtained by TMZ, Drake is seen declining Brittney’s offer, as he was set to board a flight later, however he later changed his mind and took her up on her offer.

Sooo @Drake was legit just casually in the City taking shots with my sis 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/sIo9Rqm4WA — Miss New Booty (@SHYSNOE) June 3, 2022

Brittney later spoke to TMZ, saying Drake was “as courteous as ever.” According to her, Brittney ordered a shot of Jack, but when the camera was off, Drake upgraded her to Johnny Walker. He also covered the tab for Brittney and her friend.

This isn’t the first time Drake has taken someone by surprise on camera.

As his buddy Jack Harlow was doing an interview with NBC Sports last month at the Kentucky Derby, Drake, who later clarified that he was drunk, stepped into the frame, saying, “I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy.”

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.