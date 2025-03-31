The 2025 Dreamville Festival headlined by Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys is swiftly approaching, but there’s plenty to do before this weekend. The festival has released the schedule for Dreamville Fest Week, detailing all the free public events in downtown Raleigh leading up to the festival’s final show. Starting Wednesday with the Dreamville Fest Pop-Up Shop and including Dreamville Public Access, a series of panels, the activities on offer run the gamut from health and wellness classes to game nights and car shows.

Fans looking to learn how to break into the music business can attend Dreamville University at Shaw University, with courses breaking down the basics on Thursday, while standup fans can check out “Punchanella Comedy Clash” with Doctur Dot of Earthgang. Meanwhile, the Dreamville Public Access panels have talks on music production, from sampling to engineering, with hitmakers like T-Minus, Boi-1da, Easy Moe Bee, and Large Professor.

Along with one of its most star-studded lineups yet (Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Ludacris, PartyNextDoor, Tems, and more are on the bill), the final Dreamville fest is going to feature its largest food lineup yet, with more than 75 local vendors. You can see the full schedule for Dreamville Fest Week below and find more info here.