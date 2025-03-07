R&B is losing a lot of recipes lately. D’Wayne Wiggins, co-founder and member of R&B pioneer trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died from cancer at age 64.

The Oakland-based band is widely credited with the revival of “old-school” soul sounds in the ’80s and ’90s, constituting a precursor to the explosion of neo-soul in the mid-90s. Wiggins was the group’s lead vocalist alongside his brother, Charles Ray Wiggins — better known as Raphael Saadiq.

Despite only releasing four albums between 1988 and 1996, Tony! Toni! Toné! is one of the most pivotal groups in R&B/soul of the past three decades; their contributions extended far beyond the group’s disbandment in 1996 following the release of their fourth album.

As producers, Wiggins and Saadiq created with some of hip-hop and R&B’s most pivotal figures, including A Tribe Called Quest, D’Angelo, En Vogue, Snoop Dogg, and more. D’Wayne’s solo accomplishments include signing Destiny’s Child to his Grass Roots Entertainment imprint, recording and producing Keyshia Cole, and running the “House Of Music” studio, at which Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, India.Arie, Jamie Foxx, and more recorded.

In 2023, Tony! Toni! Toné! reunited for the Just Me and You Tour.

A statement on the band’s Instagram confirmed the soul titan’s death, and reads: