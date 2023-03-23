Raphael Saadiq is having a productive year so far, taking a prominent hand in producing Beyoncé’s 2022 triumph Renaissance (and should have shared in an Album Of The Year victory, according to most people) and Daniel Caesar’s forthcoming Never Enough, including Caesar’s February single “Do You Like Me?”

Incidentally, Saadiq shared news yesterday, March 22, that people are liking a lot.

The two-time Grammy winner (and 18-time nominee) — and one-time Oscar nominee for his musical contributions to Mudbound, and he’s also composed for smash series like Insecure, Lovecraft Country, or the newly premiered Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, if you needed any more proof that the phrase multi-hyphenate was coined on the back of him — announced the Just Me And You Tour is scheduled for this year.

The photo features him sitting alongside his brother, D’wayne Wiggins, and his cousin, Timothy Christian Riley, which teases, “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!”

The Instagram post was flooded with comments. John Legend wrote, “Ok I’m there!” Questlove chimed in with, “Man y’all Better Stop Playin Wit My Emotions—this better be REAL.” Bun B, Joe Budden, Lena Waithe, and Keri Hilson also expressed their bewildered excitement.

Identical billboards were spotted around Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, California, and Saadiq posted to his Instagram Story, “For more info about Tour Dates Text Me Now @ (310) 861-2685.”

Tony! Toni! Toné! last put out an album in 1996 with House Of Music before their 1998 split. In June 2019, Saadiq foreshadowed a reunion while on Sway’s Universe and doubled down on it with NME that August.