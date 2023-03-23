Raphael Saadiq is having a productive year so far, taking a prominent hand in producing Beyoncé’s 2022 triumph Renaissance (and should have shared in an Album Of The Year victory, according to most people) and Daniel Caesar’s forthcoming Never Enough, including Caesar’s February single “Do You Like Me?”
Incidentally, Saadiq shared news yesterday, March 22, that people are liking a lot.
The two-time Grammy winner (and 18-time nominee) — and one-time Oscar nominee for his musical contributions to Mudbound, and he’s also composed for smash series like Insecure, Lovecraft Country, or the newly premiered Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, if you needed any more proof that the phrase multi-hyphenate was coined on the back of him — announced the Just Me And You Tour is scheduled for this year.
The photo features him sitting alongside his brother, D’wayne Wiggins, and his cousin, Timothy Christian Riley, which teases, “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!”
The Instagram post was flooded with comments. John Legend wrote, “Ok I’m there!” Questlove chimed in with, “Man y’all Better Stop Playin Wit My Emotions—this better be REAL.” Bun B, Joe Budden, Lena Waithe, and Keri Hilson also expressed their bewildered excitement.
Identical billboards were spotted around Grand Lake Theater in Oakland, California, and Saadiq posted to his Instagram Story, “For more info about Tour Dates Text Me Now @ (310) 861-2685.”
Tony! Toni! Toné! last put out an album in 1996 with House Of Music before their 1998 split. In June 2019, Saadiq foreshadowed a reunion while on Sway’s Universe and doubled down on it with NME that August.
“I’ve been working on new Tonys music for about 15 years,” he told NME. “I just felt like we should do something, a few songs, maybe seven or eight of them and then do a few shows. So I’m not gonna be back-back because I have way too many things going on, but as far as doing a tour and an EP or something, I’m down for that. I’d actually like to perform the very last record we did together, House Of Music. We never toured that record, so if everyone is up for it, I’d like to do that and put out three new records.”
Oh, they’re up for it.
See some of the best reactions below.
Raphael Saadiq revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! for "Just Me And You" tour this year pic.twitter.com/MUgmWgKyWe
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 22, 2023
the best concert I have been to was a Raphael Saadiq show when they first reunited on stage after their break up. So I will def be at this show https://t.co/moh1wwz4QV
— Bryan Money Sallis (@sallismoney) March 22, 2023
Raphael Saadiq finally touring with the group again? I’m fucking there! https://t.co/PzEDaiEWpB
— Be You (@TheLifeAndTimez) March 22, 2023
Raphael Saadiq posted on IG that Tony Toni Toné is touring this year!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tQxvREZFHc
— Reeta X…FL (@theNFLchick) March 22, 2023
Drop the dates @RaphaelSaadiq sir…. pic.twitter.com/bABCi0XHH1
— AD (@ADH702) March 22, 2023
Just when I said I was done with Ticketmaster Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné decided to put the band back together and tour. https://t.co/skkhFsfRR5 pic.twitter.com/XGRnutaoOm
— Darnell Patrón ♍️ (@Nu_Konspicuous7) March 23, 2023
I dropped a video talking about Tony! Toni! Toné!’s House of Music album and a few hours later, @RaphaelSaadiq announces that him and the Tonies are going on tour. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/9BfrCkzTNG
— Isaiah (@IJ_Rogers) March 22, 2023
@ROBERTSILVA5768 Raphael Saadiq better stop playing with me and my emotions! #TonyToniTone pic.twitter.com/6OospGjZZm
— Wings of the Morning (@MikeTroy81) March 22, 2023
Sign me the fuck up… Raphael Saadiq is the true king of R&B. https://t.co/0SR6AM9wX5
— Dee (@DarriusTheKing) March 23, 2023
Tony! Toni! Toné! going on tour this year with the original 3 members is best news I’ve seen in a while. 🤘🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/zQFmXOMz7B
— Wally Sparks (@djwallysparks) March 22, 2023
I’ve had a sewer of a day so they better not be playing with my feelings.
Raphael Saadiq has just announced a 2023 Tony Toni Tone reunion tour!!! 😭🤯🥰#JustMeAndYou
The thought of hearing Anniversary live makes my eyes water! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OQBCCnhMyu
— Lerato Tshabalala (@LeratoTJ) March 22, 2023
