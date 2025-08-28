Earl Sweatshirt has released a new album, Live, Laugh, Love, and today, he shared a new music video for its song, “Crisco.”

So, here’s the thing you should know: Earl didn’t announce the new album until a week before its release, which he did via a listening party where he was billed to perform. Unfortunately, as the video notes, he didn’t really feel like doing even that much, so instead, he put in way more work to find a body double who could perform for him — sort of like when MF DOOM would send his own “Doombots” (a concept from the Marvel Comics) to perform in his place.

A couple of hiccups in the process did little to dissuade Earl from this course of action; besides the obvious fact that DOOM always wore a mask and could therefore slip a double into shows without much notice (until he started double booking, that is), Earl’s choice of body double was also fairly obviously not Earl. It was an Asian guy named Gary. This actually made the whole joke much funnier. BTW, producer Flying Lotus and comedian Hannibal Buress did something similar a couple of years ago.

Doubling down on the hilarity, the “Crisco” video follows Gary and Earl’s adventures as the newly hired double studies for the role, learning Earl’s mannerisms, joining him in the studio, and taking notes at a show. Everyone involved seems to have had a great time — even the people who were pranked at the listening party.

You can Earl Sweatshirt’s “Crisco” video above.

Live, Laugh, Love is out now via Tan Cressida and Warner Records. You can find more info here.