At Adult Swim Festival this weekend, a festival billed with Young Thug, Vince Staples, and Tierra Whack, among others, as performers, Hannibal Buress impersonated MF Doom during Flying Lotus’ set. Buress appeared in time to perform Doom’s part in his song with Lotus called “Masquatch.”

An eyewitness from the concert uploaded a 45-second video onto her Twitter account under the username @_monikush. At the: 25 mark in the video Buress, who fans think is Doom, wears a signature MF Doom mask on the big screen at the festival with a mic in his hand. About two hours after posting the initial video of “MF Doom performing,” the Twitter user responded to the video saying “it was fake y’all.” Though not shown in the video above, eventually Buress takes off the MF Doom-styled mask to reveal himself as the MF Doom impersonator.

Was just Hannibal trolling pic.twitter.com/nRYZyYaOwn — Erich 🇨🇴🇩🇪 (@RedCherryErich) November 16, 2019

Coincidentally, MF Doom, himself, used to send imposters of himself to shows, according to Rolling Stone. Doom, however, recently collaborated with Danger Mouse. Buress, on the other hand, starred alongside Chance The Rapper in the pizza-themed horror movie Slice last year, while Flying Lotus and Solange linked up on “Land Of Honey” a few months ago.