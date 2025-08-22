Just like his Odd Future compatriot Tyler The Creator, Earl Sweatshirt moves differently than many of his peers. For instance, did you know he just announced a new album? It’d be okay if you didn’t, because it’s already out, just a week after he announced it — which was at a release party for the project he didn’t even attend.

It’s called Live, Laugh, Love — an ironic title, to say the least — it has 11 tracks, and it’s mostly produced by Theravada, with some additional production by Navy Blue, Black Noise, and Child Actor. It’s a fairly familiar Earl endeavor, pairing the LA rapper’s avant-garde, free association rhymes with equally unconventional beats, with only one song lasting over three minutes.

According to Complex, Earl’s listening party took a page from his hero MF DOOM, bringing in an imposter to “perform” the tracks from the album. Such a stunt is right in line with the Odd Future sense of humor.

Earl has a habit of unconventional releases, and his latest is no exception. Live, Laugh, Love is Earl’s first album since 2023’s Voir Dire with The Alchemist, which was initially released to YouTube back in 2021 under a phony title. At the time, Alchemist said, “[Earl and I] hid a whole album on YouTube under a fake name and YouTube page. Fake album cover, song titles, the whole 9. Nobody found it yet.” They then released the album via the Gala Music service, before moving it in a slightly altered form to DSPs.

In what’s a relatively busy week for Earl, he was also (unsurprisingly) revealed as a performer for the 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Live, Laugh, Love is out now via Tan Cressida and Warner Records. You can find more info here.