Genre-bending Johnstown, Pennsylvania rapper Eem Triplin is having a breakout year. In February, he released his debut album, Melody Of A Memory, and just four months later, he was on XXL‘s 2025 Freshman cover, paying off the years-long climb he started way back in 2022, when he first went viral for an early-afternoon Rolling Loud set that only had 13 attendees.

Today, he started the next phase of his campaign for pop culture domination, dropping what he joked on Instagram was a “3-pack of ass,” including the whimsical “Coming Undone,” which he previously released in an effort to capitalize on the buzz from another viral stunt gone sideways. You can listen to it right here, and check out the rest of the pack here.

The original “release” of “Coming Undone” came on SoundCloud on October 7, when he also shared a video on Twitter featuring the lyrics overlaid on footage of a scantily-clad SZA. The video was inspired by a parody account’s fake news report that the two artists were dating, based on a caption SZA shared on Instagram in which she joked, “Ion eem post on the main no more.”

SZA later wrote in an Instagram comment that Eem was “on my f*ckin nerves a lil bit” and the younger artist joked that she’d blocked him on Twitter as a result. In reality, the whole thing was a lighthearted bit between two labelmates, and of course, fans on social media got a little too invested.

The young artist clearly knows how to get attention, a skill that may serve him well in the future — provided he can manage the unhinged humor of his fanbase when it breaks containment.