It may not be a complete remix of their album with beats made of cat sounds, but Run The Jewels’ next project sounds like a pretty wild experiment anyway. While Killer Mike and El-P did say that they are already recording what could end up being their fifth group album, they were apparently still not done reworking their fourth album, even two years after its release.

Today, they announced RTJ Cuatro, a fittingly titled reimagining of RTJ4 featuring a lineup of Latin recording artists coming next month via Jewel Runners / BMG. Featuring contributions from Latin acts like Brazilian rapper Baco Exu do Blues, Venezuelan MCs Akapellah and Apache, and longtime collaborator Zack de la Rocha, the album’s release will coincide with RTJ’s performance at Mexico’s largest music festival, Corona Capital, on November 18th.

In a statement, El-P said, “We are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen. We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences… a rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together. We thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity. this is a piece of music filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

You can check out the first single from the reimagined project, “Caminando en la Nieve” (“Walking In The Snow”) featuring Akapellah, Apache, & Pawmps, above. RTJ Cu4tro drops 11/11. Preorder it here.