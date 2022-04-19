Run The Jewels Has Started Recording What Could Be Their Fifth Album

After performing at Coachella this past weekend, it looks like El-P and Killer Mike are now hard at work on their next Run The Jewels album. In a new interview with Consequence, Killer Mike revealed that he was recently in the studio with his partner-in-rhyme, where they apparently planted the seeds of the follow-up to their 2021 album, RTJ4. “I say this with a smile and a wink — me and El-P were in the studio together,” he said. “We may have messed around and started Run the Jewels 5. So we’ll see what happens.”

However, he also said that plans weren’t exactly solidified during that session. “I never know what I’m planning,” he admitted. “But what I do plan right now is actually completing one of the greatest tours ever in Run the Jewels and Rage Against the Machine.” That tour was rescheduled after postponing part of the tour due to the ongoing pandemic (which, you know, never actually ended). Coachella marked the duo’s return to the stage after performing at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival in October and are planning to take the stage again at Boston Calling after weekend two of Coachella.

Just because they aren’t sure that their latest session will result in a new RTJ album, though, Mike allowed that there would more music from the duo in the future. “I would say look for Run the Jewels to pop up on some guest appearances,” he said. “I’ve done some solo guest appearances as well. So just look for more music to be coming out period.”