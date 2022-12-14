Following the recent success of his Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 album, Eladio Carrión announced that he will tour the US next year. Yesterday (Dec. 13), the Puerto Rican rapper revealed the dates for The Sauce USA Tour.

Carrión has emerged as one of the top rappers in Latin music. While he’s known for his knockout bars in reggaeton and trap music, last year dabbled in the New York drill sound in the “Tata” remix alongside Bobby Shmurda, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin. With last month’s Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 album, he returned to his Latin trap roots. For the lead single “Mbappe,” Carrión evoked the fighting spirit of French soccer icon Kylian Kylian Mbappé. The LP debuted at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Albums chart.

Carrión will tour hit the road next year with The Sauce USA Tour. The title is a reference to his signature “Sauce Boy Freestyle” songs that he has released throughout his career. The tour will kick off in May 2023 in Irvine, Texas. Carrión will visit many big cities throughout the US before the tour wraps in Boston in early June.

Tickets for the The Sauce USA Tour will go on-sale this Friday, Dec. 16. Carrión’s official website has all the up-to-date info on the tour. He also recently released the music video for the Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 standout “Si La Calle Llama.”

Find his upcoming tour dates below.

05/11/2023 — Irvine, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

05/12/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

05/13/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

05/13/2023 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

05/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

05/25/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

05/31/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

06/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia

06/03/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

06/04/2023 — Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston