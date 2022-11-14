Eladio Carrión‘s highly-anticipated sequel to his Sen2 Kbrn album is coming soon. On Friday (November 11), the Puerto Rican rapper revealed the release date and the tracklist for the second installment in the series.

Carrión has proven himself to be one of the top rappers in Latin music. He can work his knockout flow around any genre of music, including reggaeton and trap music. Last year, he experimented with the New York drill sound in the “Tata” remix featuring Bobby Shmurda, Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin. In May, he embraced elements of electronica music in “Sin Frenos” alongside Argentine acts Bizarrap and Duki.

In July 2021, Carrión released his Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 1 album where he let his rap flow run wild. The LP included the hits like “Problema” and “Paz Mental.” It also featured one of his signature freestyles under the title “Sauce Boy Freestyle 4.”

On Instagram, Carrión shared that Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 will be released this Friday, November 18. This second album will include 10 new tracks. The LP will follow last year’s Sauce Boyz 2 album that was released in December 2021.

Find the Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 tracklist below.

1. “Gladiador”

2. “Si La Calle Llama”

3. “Mbappe”

4. “HP Freestyle”

5. “Caras Vemos”

6. “Hugo”

7. “Te Dijeron”

8. “Friends”

9. “La Fama”

10. “Carta a Dios”

Sen2 Kbrn Vol. 2 is out 11/18 via Rimas Entertainment. Pre-order it here.