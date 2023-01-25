Ella Mai has some big plans for the new year — along with planning for her upcoming tour — the London singer has just announced she will be releasing a deluxe version of her Heart On My Sleeve album. The album, which was released this past May, featured some of music’s top artists, including Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. The 15-track project was produced by Mai’s longtime collaborator DJ Mustard.

Mai shared the announcement on her official Instagram account, as well as dropping her upcoming North American tour dates.

“And now for my favorite part of it all! THE HEART ON MY SLEEVE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA,” she wrote. “Head to ellamai.com for presale information, general tickets [are] on sale this Friday, 1.27. I’ve been waiting for this for as long as you have & I cannot wait to see you sooooooooon.HEART ON MY SLEEVE DELUXE EDITION ON THE WAY.”

While there has been no official release date for the deluxe project, it will presumably be coming soon.

Mai’s upcoming tour will trek through 34 cities (including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more), kicking off its first show in March at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Tickets for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, January 27.

You can find more information about purchasing tickets here.