Ella Mai announced that she would be going on tour in 2023. The London singer’s North American tour will make pitstops in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. The tour is on the heels of her second album, Heart On My Sleeve, which was released this past May. The DJ Mustard-produced project featured artists like Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye.

The “Boo’d Up” singer recently collaborated with iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface for his Girls Night Out album, which features other female artists like Baby Tate, Doechii, CoCo Jones, and more.

Mai’s 34-city tour will kick off in March at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. The Grammy winner has not announced if anyone will join her for the tour, but fingers are crossed.

Tickets for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, January 27.

Check out the tour dates below.

03/23/2023 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/02/2023 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre

04/03/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/04/2023 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/06/2023– Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/08/2023 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

04/10/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

04/12/2023 – Miami, FL @ Revolution Live

04/13/2023 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/18/2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/19/2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/21/2023 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/22/2023 – Norfolk, VA @The NorVa

04/24/2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/25/2023 -Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/27/2023– New Orleans, LA@ The Joy Theater

04/30/2023 -Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/01/2023 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/04/2023 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/05/2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/07 /2023– Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/13/2023 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/14/2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/15/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention

05/17/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/18/2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/20/2023 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/22/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @The Fillmore

05/24/2023 – Chicago, IL @House of Blues

05/25/2023 – Indianapolis, IN @Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

05/27/2023 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/28 /2023– Columbus, OH @Newport Music Hall

05/30/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

06/01/2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY