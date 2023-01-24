Ella Mai announced that she would be going on tour in 2023. The London singer’s North American tour will make pitstops in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. The tour is on the heels of her second album, Heart On My Sleeve, which was released this past May. The DJ Mustard-produced project featured artists like Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye.
The “Boo’d Up” singer recently collaborated with iconic producer, singer, and songwriter Babyface for his Girls Night Out album, which features other female artists like Baby Tate, Doechii, CoCo Jones, and more.
Mai’s 34-city tour will kick off in March at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. The Grammy winner has not announced if anyone will join her for the tour, but fingers are crossed.
Tickets for the Heart On My Sleeve Tour will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Friday, January 27.
Check out the tour dates below.
03/23/2023 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
04/02/2023 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre
04/03/2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/04/2023 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/06/2023– Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/08/2023 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
04/10/2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
04/12/2023 – Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
04/13/2023 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/18/2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/19/2023 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/21/2023 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/22/2023 – Norfolk, VA @The NorVa
04/24/2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/25/2023 -Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
04/27/2023– New Orleans, LA@ The Joy Theater
04/30/2023 -Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/01/2023 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/04/2023 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/05/2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/07 /2023– Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/13/2023 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/14/2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/15/2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention
05/17/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/18/2023 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/20/2023 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/22/2023 – Minneapolis, MN @The Fillmore
05/24/2023 – Chicago, IL @House of Blues
05/25/2023 – Indianapolis, IN @Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
05/27/2023 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/28 /2023– Columbus, OH @Newport Music Hall
05/30/2023 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
06/01/2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY