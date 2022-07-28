Don’t cross Ella Mai, or she and her associates will make you regret it. That’s the basic premise of the London-bred, LA-based singer’s new, retro-styled video for “How” featuring Roddy Ricch and Mustard. In it, Ella is stuck in an unfulfilling relationship with a very wealthy man, and with the help of her comrades Mustard and Roddy, plots an escape that leaves her beau breathless — literally and permanently. In the final shots, she hits the road with a car full of luggage, presumably to get her groove back.

“How” is the third single from Ella Mai’s second album, Heart On My Sleeve, which also features the singles “Not Another Love Song” and “DFMU” and appearances from Latto, Roddy, and Lucky Daye. The album was once again executive produced by Mustard and released through 10 Summers and Interscope Records on May 6, debuting at No. 15 on the US Billboard 200 with 20,000 album-equivalent units — the majority in pure album sales. If there’s truly an R&B renaissance taking place, Ella Mai is certainly at its forefront; Heart On My Sleeve landed at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart.

Meanwhile, “How” co-star Roddy Ricch has been enjoying a bounce-back summer behind his new EP, The Big 3, which made up for the disappointing reception for his own sophomore album Live Life Fast.