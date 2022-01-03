All many people know about NFTs (short for “non-fungible tokens”) is that they can command high price tags, even if they don’t really know what they’re for. Indeed, NFT art has become a bit of an internet craze in recent months, one that Eminem has reportedly gotten in on, and it cost him quite a bit to do so.

Hypebeast reports that the rapper bought a Bored Ape NFT art piece that was created to resemble him (it’s called “EminApe”) for 123.45 ETH on the night of December 30. While it’s not clear at exactly what time Eminem bought the NFT (which has substantial implications on the value of the purchase in dollars), at 7 p.m. ET that day, one ETH was worth about $3,713.85 (according to CoinMarketCap), meaning the 123.45 ETH the NFT sold for was worth around $458,474.78 at that time.

GeeGazza, the artist who created and sold the NFT, shared the illustration on Twitter in early November 2021 and wrote, “I still think @Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.” After the sale, he tweeted, “I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single [crying laughing emoji].” The rapper has since made the art his Twitter profile picture.

I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD — GeeGazza  (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021

Hypebeast also notes that Eminem’s latest purchase adds to his existing collection, as he owns 15 NFTs on OpenSea (the leading NFT marketplace) under the name “Shady Holdings.”