Kyle’s last album, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, arriv ed in the summer of 2020, with features from Rich The Kid, K Camp, Bryson Tiller, Trippie Redd, Tyga, and more. The rapper originally considered delayed it due to the pandemic but he changed his mind. A year and a half later, Kyle is ready to deliver another work, this time with a twist: He announced his fifth project, It’s Not So Bad, on social media and explained how it will be a little bit different.

IT’S NOT SO BAD – MY FIFTH PROJECT – JAN 28th Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me. We’re in this together. Forever & Ever. 💕@opulousapp @joinrepublic pic.twitter.com/nl3tA1hRlw — superduperkyle.eth (@SuperDuperKyle) December 4, 2021

“IT’S NOT SO BAD – MY FIFTH PROJECT – JAN 28th,” he tweeted. “Instead of splitting the royalties with the label, I’ll be selling this project as an NFT to give an opportunity for my fans to own this project with me. We’re in this together. Forever & Ever. [two hearts emoji].”

This year Kyle released a bunch of singles that will presumably appear on the project, including “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me,” “Optimistic” with Dougie F, and “Sunday.”

As for It’s Not So Bad, it remains to be seen what guest features Kyle will include on the project. Thankfully, we’ll learn about that within the next few weeks, as it’s less than two months until It’s Not So Bad becomes available.