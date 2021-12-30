Every Eminem Album On Spotify Now Has Over 1 Billion Streams

Eminem is one of the most commercially successful rappers ever and that prosperity has carried over into the streaming era. Every album the rapper released this millennium has topped the charts and the LPs do quite well on Spotify. In fact, Chart Data reports that 1999’s The Slim Shady LP recently topped 1 billion total streams on Spotify. They also note that gives Eminem the record for most albums to reach a billion streams, with 11.

.@Eminem’s 'The Slim Shady LP' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) December 30, 2021

.@Eminem breaks the record for most albums with over 1 billion streams in Spotify history (11). — chart data (@chartdata) December 30, 2021

Em’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg saw the news and offered the rapper a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Now, the Eminem albums that have a billion Spotify streams are (as NME notes) The Slim Shady LP, 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002’s The Eminem Show, 2004’s Encore, 2009’s Relapse, 2010’s Recovery, 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017’s Revival, 2018’s Kamikaze, and 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, as well as the 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits. The only full-length album to not reach a billion plays is Em’s 1996 debut Infinite, which was released before Eminem signed with Aftermath and isn’t available on streaming platforms.

This streaming achievement is thanks in part to Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers: When Spotify Wrapped lists were going around earlier this month, Mathers revealed that her father was her most-played artist of the year.